Popular couple of Bollywood Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to grace the wedding season; Band Baaja Badhaiyaan in STAR Plus’ Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

Last seen on television in Gul Khan’s show, Qubool Hai, we hear that as a special gesture, the actor has agreed for a cameo in the show along with wife Bipasha Basu. After singer Mika Singh performed at the sangeet of Chandni (played by Shivani Tomar), we hear that in the upcoming sequences, Bipasha and Karan will make their presence felt with a special performance as well.

While Karan has agreed, Bipasha is currently working out on her schedule to accommodate the day’s shoot. If all goes well, the couple might shoot in the coming 10 days.

This would mark both Bipasha and Karan’s return to TV after a long time. Two heartthrobs; Barun and Karan together would definitely make for eye-candy for the audiences