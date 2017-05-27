Hot Downloads

Biplab Chatterjee to grace Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

27 May 2017 12:59 PM

Good news for all the fans of Biplab Chatterjee!  

The ace actor, who has played the role of villain in myriad Bengali films, is all set to entertain the audience of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar.

Yes, the Pratidwandi, Shotru, Wanted and Sedin Dujone fame actor will be seen gracing the stage of the comedy show.

So, gear up to watch the actor in Apu aka Saswata Chatterjee’s Sansar and the fun that the show assures.

The particular episode will air on 27 May at 10 pm.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

