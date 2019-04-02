Birsa Dasgupta says THIS about Anirban Bhattacharya

KOLKATA: It seems Birsa Dasgupta, who is known for films like One, Shob Bhooturey and Crisscross, is excited to direct Anirban Bhattacharya.

Theatre and film personality Anirban Bhattacharya is a powerhouse of talent, who has acted in films like Eagoler Chokh, Dhananjoy, and Uma to name a few. Next, he will be seen in Birsa Dasgupta’s directorial venture, Bibaho Obhijaan. The upcoming Bengali film is a rom-com. This is the first time that Birsa will be directing Anirban.

Praising the actor, yesterday the director posted on his Twitter handle, “Directing Anirban Bhattacharya for the first time. He is a gem.”

Backed by SVF, Bibaho Obhijaan also stars Nusrat Faria, Sohini Sengupta, Rudranil Ghosh, Ankush, and Priyanka Sarkar.