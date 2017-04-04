Birthday boy Gaurav Chopraa’s hot Insta pics prove that age is just a number!

Birthdays may bring too many joys but it also leaves us sad with the fact that we are growing up!

How lucky we would feel if we managed to grab that elixir bottle and stay young forever!!??

We do not know if that will ever happen to us but dashing man Gaurav Chopraa truly has some magic potion. It has been years that Gaurav entered the TV industry and he still leaves our jaw dropping with his persona and stylish looks.

Today (4 April), the actor is celebrating his birthday and here we get you some of his amazingly hot pictures that will make you drool. These snaps also prove that age is just a number for him.

Have a look:

Gaurav, who rose to fame with Uttaran was last seen in Bigg Boss.