Birthday boy Karanvir Bohra refuses Bigg Boss 12

MUMBAI: Popular TV celebrity Karanvir Bohra, who turned a year older yesterday, confirmed being approached for Bigg Boss 12. However, he has refused the offer again. Karanvir, who has impressed us with his performance in shows such as Naagin 2, Qubool Hai, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 said, ‘Yes, I have been approached for the show. I think I have been the only actor who has been constantly approached since season 1. I feel privileged to be approached by them, but this time also, I am not doing the show.’

As of now, Ishqbaaaz’s Srishty Rode is the only confirmed contestant of the show. Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have also rejected the offer to be a part of the controversial house. Rumors are that Scarlett M Rose, who won Splitsvilla 7, might be seen in the show with her friend Ryan Peterson. According to sources, ‘The duo has completed all the initial stages of auditions and other processes. The channel has liked them and they are in the final lot.’

What do think of Karanvir Bohra?

The names of Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, and ex-couple Shaleen Bhanot and Dalljeet Kaur are also doing the rounds. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. The show goes on air on 16 September.