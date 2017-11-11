It’s time to sing the birthday jingle for Tinsel town beauties Shrenu Parikh and Disha Parmar!

Disha currently winning hearts as Jia in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa and Shrenu is being appreciated as Gauri in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz.

TellyChakkar spoke to both the birthday girls to wish them and know about their plans for the day. Read on to know what they shared with us –

Disha told us, “I have got a day off so I am just relaxing at home as of now. I am planning to go out in the evening with family. Last night, I had received a nice surprise from my close friends who had come over to my place with cakes to ring in my birthday.”

Shrenu is busy shooting on her birthday and talking about her birthday plans, she shared with us, “I am shooting today and got a nice surprise from everyone on sets. I cut the cake and celebrated my birthday with the entire cast and crew. They all made me emotional.”

TellyChakkar wishes the lovely ladies a very Happy Birthday and a wonderful year ahead.