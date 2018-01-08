Birthday special: Five interesting facts about Nusrat Jahan

It’s a special day for Nusrat Jahan.

Well, the beautiful actress has turned a year older today (8 January). Jahan, who is one of the popular actresses of Tollywood, has wooed the audience by acting in several films like Har Har Byomkesh, Zulfiqar, Love Express, and Bolo Dugga Maiki to name a few.

To mark her birthday, TellyChakkar presents five interesting facts about her. Read on-

As mentioned above, she is a well known actress but before plunging into the field of cinema, she was a model. She kick-started her modeling career after winning the beauty pageant Fair-one Miss Kolkata.

She made her film debut with Raj Chakraborty's Shotru. The film featured her opposite superstar Jeet. Then she went on to act in several films establishing herself as a leading actress of T-town.

Apart from working in films, she has also appeared in two item songs, namely "Chicken Tandoori", from Action and "Desi Chhori", from Yoddha - The Warrior. Both the songs were instant hits.

She has acted opposite Ankush Hazra in Jamai 420 and the film earned them Star Jalsha Poribar award for best jodi.

Born in the City of Joy, Nusrat completed her schooling from Our Lady Queen of the Missions School in Kolkata and then earned her B.Com degree from Bhawanipur College, Kolkata.

TellyChakkar wishes Nusrat a very Happy Birthday!