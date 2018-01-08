Hot Downloads

Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Birthday special: Five interesting facts about Nusrat Jahan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2018 03:54 PM

It’s a special day for Nusrat Jahan.

Well, the beautiful actress has turned a year older today (8 January). Jahan, who is one of the popular actresses of Tollywood, has wooed the audience by acting in several films like Har Har Byomkesh, Zulfiqar, Love Express, and Bolo Dugga Maiki to name a few.

To mark her birthday, TellyChakkar presents five interesting facts about her. Read on-

As mentioned above, she is a well known actress but before plunging into the field of cinema, she was a model. She kick-started her modeling career after winning the beauty pageant Fair-one Miss Kolkata.

She made her film debut with Raj Chakraborty's Shotru. The film featured her opposite superstar Jeet. Then she went on to act in several films establishing herself as a leading actress of T-town.

Apart from working in films, she has also appeared in two item songs, namely "Chicken Tandoori", from Action and "Desi Chhori", from Yoddha - The Warrior.  Both the songs were instant hits.

She has acted opposite Ankush Hazra in Jamai 420 and the film earned them Star Jalsha Poribar award for best jodi. 

Born in the City of Joy, Nusrat completed her schooling from Our Lady Queen of the Missions School in Kolkata and then earned her B.Com degree from Bhawanipur College, Kolkata.

TellyChakkar wishes Nusrat a very Happy Birthday!

Tags > Birthday Special, Har Byomkesh, Zulfiqar, Love Express, Bolo Dugga Maiki, Chicken Tandoori, Yoddha - The Warrior,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top