Birthday special: Five stylish looks of Ridhima Ghosh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2018 07:33 PM

Time to sing the birthday song for the pretty lady Ridhima Ghosh.

The actress, who portrayed significant roles in Bengali films like Rang Milanti, Laptop and Rajkahini, has turned a year older today (18 January).

Apart from acting in films, Ridhima has worked in television soaps like Bou Kotha Kao, Byomkesh and Mahanayak. Recently, she has also worked in a web series titled Byomkesh. And interestingly, she has portrayed the role of Satyabati in the tele series as well as the web series.

As she celebrates her birthday today, here we bring five stylish looks of the lady.

Check out -

Love this look!

A post shared by Ridhima Ghosh (@ridhima.ghosh) on

#ritukumarlabel

A post shared by Ridhima Ghosh (@ridhima.ghosh) on

My happiest self!

A post shared by Ridhima Ghosh (@ridhima.ghosh) on

My pujo begins .. Thank you!!! #abhishekroy #bohurupibyroy

A post shared by Ridhima Ghosh (@ridhima.ghosh) on

Thank you for a wonderful birthday! Thank you for making me complete!

A post shared by Ridhima Ghosh (@ridhima.ghosh) on

TellyChakkar wishes Ridhima a very happy birthday!
past seven days