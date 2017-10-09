Here we bring a piece of good news for the fans of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha!

Well, both the legends will soon be turning a year older.

The legendary actress will celebrate her birthday on 10 October whereas the "Shahenshah of Bollywood" will celebrate his birthday the following day.

The duo, who together acted in films like Do Anjaane, Namak Haraam and Silsila, was born in the same month. Interesting! Isn’t it, readers?

To celebrate the days, Aakash Aath’s Good Morning Aakash has planned for special episodes by teaming up with talented singers like Smita Rakshit and Amit Ganguly.

In the episode of 10th October, Rakshit will be seen singing songs from Rekha's films to pay a tribute to her while on 11th October Ganguly will be seen crooning songs from Bachchan’s flicks.

So, gear up for the episodes, which will be aired at 7 am.

