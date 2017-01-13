Biwi No 1: Dimple's 'first' post marriage Lohri celebration

The ever smiling and pretty Dimple Jhangiani is in a happy mood today.

The actress, who got married to businessman Sunny Asrani in December, celebrated her first Lohri as a wife and bahu and is exalted with the experience.

Talking exclusively to Tellychakkar.com, she shares, “Luckily the date of my first Lohri came soon after my marriage. I have always enjoyed decking up and having fun at these festivals. It’s the New Year for us and we celebrated it with full aplomb. My entire family (parents and in-laws) were present in the occasion. I prepared for the festival and decorated my terrace. Along with Sunny, the entire family was surprised with my efforts and appreciated me too.”

Stating how her marriage has left a void in her and her family’s life, she quips, “Since I am a single child, our lives revolve around each other. I miss them terribly and they too miss my presence. Thankfully, we stay just few meters away from each other. I thank God that I have been blessed with the sweetest in-laws. They pamper me like their own child. I haven’t had any change in my lifestyle. I completely vouch for the saying that it’s worth the wait when it comes to marriage.”

Having married for more than a month, the Beintehaa actress is yet to go on a honeymoon. “As there were few weddings in the family which we had to attend, we delayed the honeymoon. We have planned to go in February as it is Valentine’s Day and also my birthday (24 February). Sunny has planned a surprise beach destination but hasn’t revealed the details to me yet. I am really looking forward to the time ahead.”

Best wishes Dimple!