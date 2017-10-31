Actor Param Singh, who is playing the role of Dhruv Narang in Yash Patnaik's (Beyond Dreams) web series Black Coffee, is enjoying being part of the project. This is the actor's first web series and means a lot to him. "Black Coffee is really special because I am coming back on a project with my favourites Yash sir, Mamta ma'am and Harshita, which makes it really special," says Param, adding, "the main reason that prompted me to take this project is the team. I also wanted to experiment and do something which is not as intense as my previous characters," he says.

Another reason for him to take up the series was because it gave him a chance to do something for the web. "The digital platform is growing everywhere especially in India as the rural population is getting smartphones and internet access. The average time spent on the internet has also gone up from previous years so the digital platform can be a bankable source for providing entertainment and reaching out," he says.

Talking about his character in the series, he says that he has an interesting role, "I am playing the character of Dhruv Narang, who is a novelist. He is very good at his work, He is not well organised and is not good with numbers, taxes and in controlling his expenses."

The actor is paired opposite actor Harshita Gaur and he shares a great rapport with her. "It is superb to work with Harshita as she is passionate about her work and is fun to be with on the sets. We have spent 1000 days on the sets of Sadda Haq, so we know each other's style and method, it's very easy to work with her," he says.

The actor is also all praises for his producer. "Yash sir and Beyond Dreams have given Harshita and I one of the best show in terms of content and characters. We will always have respect and love for him. Although it's a professional bond, he is more like family," he says.

Ask him what he feels about the title of the series, and he says, "Black Coffee is a unique title, thanks to our writer Shumrit, who came up with it. It's something that is not sweet and tasty but is really addictive. I hope everyone gets addicted to series in the same way."