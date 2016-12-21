Black magic and hypnotism drama in Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka

Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka (DJ's Creative Unit) is getting intriguing with each passing episodes.

The show is currently revolving around Devri (Vineet Raina), Kaali (Simran Pareenja) and her daughter Naina.

As we know, Devri donated his blood to Naina thus transferring his negative powers to her.

In the coming episodes, Devri will get all the more powerful. He will have brutal fights with Kaali and Manjiri (Daljeet Kaur). Naina, who was already behaving violently will be forced by Devri to worship the evil.

He will perform black magic and hypnotism on Naina so that he can control her.

Will Kaali be able to save her daughter Naina?

Vineet confirmed the above development with us.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!