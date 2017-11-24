BMC demolishes Prithvi Vallabh’s sets; makers suffer major loss

Sony TV’s upcoming magnum opus Prithvi Vallabh has already hit the road block even before the launch of the show.

The acclaimed writer Anirudh Pathak who has penned many popular hit TV shows namely Mahadev, Siya Ke Ram, Mahakumbh and others, is the producer of the show under his banner Writers Galaxy Studios.

Ever since the teaser launch, the show has become the talk of the town and viewers are anxiously waiting for the show to begin. There is no doubt that the makers are leaving no stones unturned to present TV viewers a whole new experience on small screen.

However, the makers have recently faced a huge loss after the BMC authorities barged into their property based in Mira Road and demolished some part of the sets.

According to our sources, last week, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) knocked down the main huge gate of the sets and also destroyed their makeup rooms. The entire hullabaloo damaged their lights, camera and other equipment.

Our sources further revealed, few parts of the sets were build on a illegal land which led to demolition and that seemingly, the land owner kept Anirudh and his team in the dark. They were not informed about some areas of the set being constructed illegally. The producer has suffered major losses and is allegedly trying to get compensated by the land owner.

The makers are trying to sort the matter out. However, the shooting is moving ahead at the other two sets based in Naigaon.

Producer Anirudh chose to remain tight-lipped about the entire matter.

Prithvi Vallabh will witness Ashish Kapoor and Sonarika Bhadoria playing the main lead.

We hope that everything settles down well and things are back on track without any further ado.