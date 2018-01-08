Bobby Gill roped in for Discovery Jeet’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about actor Paras Raajj Ganndhhi roped in for Discovery Jeet’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi to play a key role.

Now we are here to update our readers with another new casting update who has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming series. The show has already become a talk of the town because of its unique concept and stellar cast. The series is set to mark the return of actor Mohit Raina in a never-seen-before avatar.

Actor Bobby Gill, who was last seen on popular shows like Kasamh Se, 26/11 and many more will be seen playing a prominent role in 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi.

Our source informs us that, Bobby has been roped in to play the role of Narayan Singh, elder brother of Ram Singh (Paras Raajj Ganndhhi). There will be differences between the two brothers, Narayan Singh and Ram Singh and Narayan will be the one who wants to get his younger brother back in his life by sorting all the differences. Narayan will be seen in a positive role. When we contacted Bobby, he confirmed the news with us.

