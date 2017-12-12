Bodhi Tree Productions to launch its next on Star Plus!

Producer of shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui (Bindaas), Nisha Aur Uske Cousins (Star Plus), Big F (MTV) and Fear Files (Zee TV) among others, Bodhi Tree Productions has a project lined up for Star Plus.

The show will narrate the happenings in the lives of three sisters. The core content of the show will be focused on the life of the youngest one.

According to our credible sources, Akangsha Rawat will play one of the two elder sisters.

The pilot of the show has already been shot.

We tried contacting Akangsha and the Producer, Sukesh Motwani but they remained unavailable.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for the latest developments in the Television space.