Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which TV couple had a dreamy wedding in 2017?

TV couple
previous polls Click Here

poll

Shilpa vs Hina: Whom do you support?

Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Bodhi Tree Productions to launch its next on Star Plus!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
12 Dec 2017 05:13 PM

Producer of shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui (Bindaas), Nisha Aur Uske Cousins (Star Plus), Big F (MTV) and Fear Files (Zee TV) among others, Bodhi Tree Productions has a project lined up for Star Plus.

The show will narrate the happenings in the lives of three sisters. The core content of the show will be focused on the life of the youngest one.

According to our credible sources, Akangsha Rawat will play one of the two elder sisters.

The pilot of the show has already been shot.

We tried contacting Akangsha and the Producer, Sukesh Motwani but they remained unavailable.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for the latest developments in the Television space.

Tags > Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Star Plus, Bindaas, Big F, MTV, Fear Files, Zee TV, Bodhi Tree Productions, Akangsha Rawat, Sukesh Motwani,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top