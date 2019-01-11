News

Bollywood Actress Sana Khan reacts to a fan who asked her to do a Punjabi film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 11:30 PM

MUMBAI: The stunning actress Sana Khan who is currently busy in her newly opened Face Spa, recently went live on Instagram to talk to her fans. The famous choreographer Melvin Louis couldn’t stop admiring the hottie during the live chat.

They recently grooved to the song Proper Patola which grabbed 4.2 million views. A fan happened to express that he wishes to see Sana in Punjabi films. To this, the gorgeous actress laughed and revealed that she would love to do a Punjabi film and loves the language.

A close friend has also revealed that the actress is being approached considering her bindaas attitude and Punjaban looks!

The ravishing actress who was seen on the big screen in Wajah Tum Ho, shot for a web series Zindabaad with Vikram Bhatt, in which she plays a role of a fierce cop. The beauty queen has also been seen in south films.

It will be interesting to see the lady hitting Pollywood. The fans just can’t wait to see the beauty sizzle on big screen again.

Tags > Sana Khan, Punjabi film, Face Spa, Zindabaad, TellyChakkar, Melvin Louis,

