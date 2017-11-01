Renowned dancer Mudassar Khan, one of the judges of the dance reality show "Dance India Dance", says Bollywood choreography is much simpler than of a dance reality show.

The dancer was present at the launch of the new season of "Dance India Dance" along with acclaimed dancer-choreographer Mini Pradhan, and Deepak Rajadhyaksha, Deputy Business head of Zee TV.

Asked if anyone can match the high level of dancing like those participants, Khan told the media: "There is a huge difference between Bollywood dance choreography and an act in our show DID. When we choreograph a dance in Bollywood, we have to keep it simple so that from an old man to a little kid, everyone can easily dance; it is a commercial style. But on a show like DID, the standard is high because it is a dance competition."

He also added: "The good thing is, when Bollywood superstars come on our show, they asked us to choreograph such dance... they also want to try. So, in a way, they get inspired by our show to try new and different dance style."

In the response to the same, Mini said: "I agree with Mudassar. We have some movie stars like Tiger Shroff who is great with B-boying and different stunts, we have Shahid Kapoor who is fablous with break dance and body movements as he is also a trained dancer. So yes, we have actors who are also great dancers."

Though Grand Master Mithun Chakraborty and Master Marzi were not present, they shared their best wishes on a video message with a mention of how excited they are to coming back on the show.

"DID" is coming back with its sixth season where iconic dancer-choreographers like Saroj Khan, Farah Khan, Shiamak Davar, Pandit Birju Maharaj among others will come for a special episode to encourage new talents on the stage of dance.

While the entry of Mini is a new change of the show, another new addition to the show is two popular hosts Sahil Khattar and multi-faced Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar.

The dance show will be starting from November 4, on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)