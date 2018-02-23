Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are horribly failing at...

Mumbai:

Actress Taapsee Pannu is having trouble understanding the uncertainty of life.



"Perhaps the most difficult lesson to learn is that nothing ever goes per plan! And I horribly fail in this lesson every time," Taapsee tweeted..



Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan understands what she is going through and responded to her post with "me too".

Taapsee made a place for herself with films like Pink, Baby, Naam Shabana and Judwaa 2. She will also be seen in Manmarziyan and Dil Juunglee.