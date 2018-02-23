Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are horribly failing at...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2018 02:30 PM
Mumbai:

Actress Taapsee Pannu is having trouble understanding the uncertainty of life.

"Perhaps the most difficult lesson to learn is that nothing ever goes per plan! And I horribly fail in this lesson every time," Taapsee tweeted..

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan understands what she is going through and responded to her post with "me too".

What do you think Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee made a place for herself with films like PinkBabyNaam Shabana and Judwaa 2. She will also be seen in Manmarziyan and Dil Juunglee.

Tags > Bollywood, megastar, Dil Juungle, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Pink, Baby, Manmarziyan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding Album of Dipika Kakar & Shoaib...

Wedding Album of Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Jasmine May
Jasmine May

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days