Boman receives a special gift on Sabse Bada Kalakar

There are a lot of fans who love showering their favorite celebrities with gifts, sweets and everything nice. Usually, their gifts are accepted with grace and then forgotten. But, it isn’t the same when it comes to Boman Irani who is currently seen judging Sony Entertainment Television’s Sabse Bada Kalakar.

Recently, contestant Inayat Verma’s grandmother gifted Boman Irani a blazer which to everyone’s surprise fit him perfectly. Boman wore the same blazer throughout the episode.

A source from the get informs, “Boman Irani gracefully accepted the gift and tried on the blazer which fit him perfectly. When asked to get back to his original costume, Boman politely informed everyone that he will wear the gifted blazer throughout the episode.

Also, Sunil Grover & Ali Asgar had performed on the show which without doubt was a laughter riot. Sources also informed that, “Sunil was heard saying he learnt a lot from the little contestants and was happy being a part of the show. He said these kids have their own, fresh approach towards each line and moment and he has learnt from them a lot.”

Awww...cute na!!