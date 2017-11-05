TellyChakkar had earlier reported about two entries in Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa. Now we have some more spoilers about the show. Well, we hear that the upcoming episodes of the drama have lots of juicy drama.

We have already reported that, a new character played by Aparna Ghoshal will be entering the show as Uttara Devi (Pallavi Pradhan)’s arch rival. Kamini (Aparna) will be against Uttara Devi and she can go to any extent to ruin her life.

In the show, Uttara Devi and Jayant Rawat (Rajeev Paul) will be celebrating their 25th marriage anniversary. The business shark will undoubtedly throw a lavish and grand party for the same. “There will be much fanfare and the party will be Uttara Devi’s ego flash,” says a source.

Kamini Devi will also be present in the party. However she won’t be able to see Uttara’s happiness. To ruin the whole function, she will plant a bomb in the party.

Now as we must not forget that even Phalguni (Tanvi Dogra) will be present in the party. The leading lady, in a course of events, will save the whole family. Using her intellect, she will de-plant the bomb and save the lives of all the members.

How will Phalguni save the family and will this change Uttara Devi’s perception about her? Well, all of this will be worth to know once the episodes go on air.

