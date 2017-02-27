‘Bomb scare’ to shock Sooraj and Chakor in Colors’ Udann

It’s huge drama and loyal viewers of Colors’ popular show, Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) will get to see some edge-of-the-seat drama in the show this week!!

And this time, Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale) will get shaken by a bomb blast threat on not one, but two of their closest people!!

OMG!! What’s in store now?

Well, Kamal Narayan’s (Sai Ballal) next target will be both Kasturi (Sai Deodhar) and Tejaswini (Prachee Pathak). He will tie both the ladies with bombs, at two different places, both in opposite directions at a distance of nearly 30 kms from Azaadgunj. Kamal will challenge Sooraj and Chakor who would be tied together by handcuff to save the ladies within the time frame of one hour!!

Aww!!

We hear that this will be a terrible situation for Sooraj and Chakor, and they will mutually decide that they would be able to save only one person, as they would have to go on foot to the place. With a heavy heart, both of them will decide to save Kasturi and leave Tejaswini at the mercy of God.

As per reliable sources, “Sooraj and Chakor will be seen racing against time to save Kasturi.”

Will Sooraj and Chakor save Kasturi? Will this mean that Tejaswini will breathe her last in the bomb blast?

We buzzed actors, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Watch this high-voltage scene in Udann.