Bony and Koushani to add fun in Apur Sansar

Viewers of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar, gear up for the forthcoming episode.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, T-town actors Bony Sengupta and Koushani Mukherjee, who are rumoured to be dating, will be seen as guests in the coming episode.

We hear the episode is full of fun and audience will have loads of laughter moments. And Apu aka Saswata Chatterjee will ask a number of funny questions to both Bony and Koushani.

So, gear up for the show. It will air on 4 February at 9.30 pm.

