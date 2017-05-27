Hot Downloads

'Born Free' a very real, feel good film: Sumeet Vyas

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2017 04:22 PM

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who features in a short film "Born Free", says the project is very real and relatable for the common man.

"Born Free" is about Samarth, a corporate professional who is busy making his way up the corporate ladder. He sets ambitious plans for himself and things seem to fall in place with the launch of a product that he has been working on.

Through the course of this launch, he meets Vanya, a free-spirited blogger who is busy living life on her own terms. Vanya helps Samarth get in touch with his true self, his ambition, his passions that will make him not only successful but also extremely happy.

Talking about the project, Sumeet told IANS: "Subtle nuances of this story -- to convey something seemingly simple -- is what attracted me to the script. 'Take the leap'... The most difficult thing to convince yourself to do. I feel a lot of people can relate to Samarth's story at some level or the other. It is a very real, feel good film that I enjoyed working on. And I hope viewers like it too."

Largely, it is a story about how inspiration drawn from unexpected circumstances can help a person realise the importance of finding their true calling and following your dreams.

The short film's story and script is penned by Sandeep Balan and features actress Mukti Mohan as the female lead. "Born Free" can be viewed on YouTube channel Ultra Shorts.

(Source: IANS)

