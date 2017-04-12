Borsho Boron show in Zee Bangla: Indrani and Saheb to host

Here we bring a piece of good news for the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla.

To mark the occasion of Bengali New Year, the channel has planned for a special show where several actors of Bengali TV industry will be seen participating.

There will be games, adda, battle between Bangal and Ghoti and many more to add fun to the show.

Music is playing an important role here and singers like Amit Kumar, Haimonti Sukla, Anup Ghosal, Subhomita and Shilajit to name a few will be seen crooning.

Actors Indrani Halder and Saheb Chatterjee have been roped in to host the programme.

So, gear up for this Borsho Boron show. It will air on 16 April at 9 pm.

