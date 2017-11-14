Ekta Kapoor says that ALT Balaji's new show Bose: Dead/Alive is based on a national hero from West Bengal.

For the uninitiated, Bose: Dead/Alive is a web series based on India’s biggest cover up. The show aims to revive the legend of Subhash Chandra Bose. Rajkumar Rao is portraying the title character of Bose.

Ekta along with actors Rajkumar and Patralekha and Hansal Mehta, creative producer of the show, was in Kolkata to promote the upcoming series.

While addressing the media yesterday (13 November), Ekta said, “We researched almost for a year, which has been mainly done by our producer, and then it took 10 months to write the episodes. Hansal sir and Raj did their own research and gave all their heart to the project. The entire team has worked very hard. We read every document and book available on him. It’s a show based on a national hero from West Bengal.”

“Raj gained 14 kgs. Beauty is the most important asset but he chopped off his hair to make the character look authentic,” she said about Rajkumar Rao.

She further informed that two fictional characters have been created in order to have a representation of the British Army.

Speaking about the show, Mehta said, “The journey has left us inspired and it has made me believe that today, more than ever, we need a leader like Bose. It made me realize that when we talk of the Independence we tend to forget their immense contribution. Through the show we remember the man and his contribution to our country. The intention behind the show was to bring the story of Subhash Chandra Bose to today’s generation.”

While an overwhelmed Rajkumar added saying, “This is my most ambitious show. I am glad they thought of me for this role. A lot of preparation was needed to play this character. I started with gaining weight. I shaved my head half.”

The series has been directed by Pulkit.

This season of Bose has nine episodes which will stream on the ALT Balaji app and the website on 20 November.