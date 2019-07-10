News

BOSS: Baap of Special Services to release on...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 06:12 PM
MUMBAI: BOSS: Baap of Special Services is one of the most anticipated web series on leading OTT platform ALTBalaji. Karan Singh Grover plays a mysterious con artist named Keshav Pandit, while Sagarika Ghatge essays the role of an ACP named Sakshi Rawat.

The story revolves around a con artist operating in north India who crosses paths with a cop under unusual circumstances.

The series has an ensemble star cast including Daljiiet Kaur, Tarun Mahilani, Kanica Maheshwari, Sonali Raut, Ayaz Khan, Harshali Zine, Niyati Joshi, Mahesh Shetty, Rohit Gujjar, Jignesh Joshi, Gaurav Gera, and Veer Aryan.
 
Coincidentally, KSG made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and will now make his digital debut with BOSS.
 

Get ready to catch all the action starting 12th July only on ALTBalaji!

Tags > Boss, Daljiiet Kaur, Tarun Mahilani, Kanica Maheshwari, Sonali Raut, Ayaz Khan, Harshali Zine, Niyati Joshi, Mahesh Shetty, Rohit Gujjar, Jignesh Joshi, Gaurav Gera, and Veer Aryan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Must Watch: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir and`[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Must Watch: Yeh Rishtey...
  • Splitsvilla Season 2 winner Sakshi Pradhan to play a villain in THIS show[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Splitsvilla Season 2...
  • THIS is how Debina Bonnerjee BREAKS small screen STEREOTYPES[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    THIS is how Debina...
  • THIS is how Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, and Surbhi Jyoti made Pearl V Puri's birthday SPECIAL![field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    THIS is how Karishma...
  • Nach Baliye 9 participants to go club hopping and roam around Mumbai in a Limousine for show's launch [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Nach Baliye 9...
  • Sangram Singh[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'...

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Bahu Begam

Launch of Colors' Bahu Begam
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

past seven days