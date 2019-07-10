BOSS: Baap of Special Services to release on...

MUMBAI: BOSS: Baap of Special Services is one of the most anticipated web series on leading OTT platform ALTBalaji. Karan Singh Grover plays a mysterious con artist named Keshav Pandit, while Sagarika Ghatge essays the role of an ACP named Sakshi Rawat.



The story revolves around a con artist operating in north India who crosses paths with a cop under unusual circumstances.



The series has an ensemble star cast including Daljiiet Kaur, Tarun Mahilani, Kanica Maheshwari, Sonali Raut, Ayaz Khan, Harshali Zine, Niyati Joshi, Mahesh Shetty, Rohit Gujjar, Jignesh Joshi, Gaurav Gera, and Veer Aryan.



Coincidentally, KSG made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and will now make his digital debut with BOSS.

Get ready to catch all the action starting 12th July only on ALTBalaji!