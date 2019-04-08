Both Shaheer and Ritvik are immensely cooperative: Deepak Gheewala

When it comes to correct casting Rajan Shahi knows the best. He and his team have introduced so many faces in the industry that one has lost count. Director Kut’s new show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke has this thespian actor who is probably one of the most veteran actors on Gujrathi theatre and films. We are talking about Deepak Gheewala who plays Yashpal Rajvansh. Yashpal who is the head of the family shares an extremely warm bond with his two grandsons Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Kunal (Ritvik Arora).

Speaking about his association with Rajan Shahi, Deepak says,” Rajan Shahi is a brilliant producer and his shows are successful and always deal with socially relevant stuff. I was selected after an audition. Yashpal is a cool granddad who is not rigid and his mindset is modern. On the set, I have a great time with the cast. Both Shaheer and Ritvik are immensely cooperative. They both call me Nanu off camera as well.” The 80-year old actor has been doing Gujrathi plays for many years. He has done close to 275 plays in his career and in television, he was part of RK Laxman Ki Duniya, Teen Bahuraniyan and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Interestingly Deepak’s wife Ragini is also an actress and the couple have shared the stage in various plays. The duo has also paired opposite each other in Diya Aur Baati Hum. So what’s keeps him busy and happy. He replies,” My work and job satisfaction is very important. Whatever character I do I try to do justice. Audience feedback is very important for any artist. After that one can redo and research new stuff and improve over many years of my experience as an actor, I have learned one thing whichever the language you are working in you need to know the language thoroughly. All my life I have always remained a student and I will remain one.” He ends.