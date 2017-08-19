Abir Chatterjee, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shob Bhooturey, which deals with a story of Bengali ghosts, mentioned that child artist Ida Dasgupta is the real hero(ine) of the film.

At the trailer launch of Shob Bhooturey, which was recently held in Kolkata, Abir said to Tellychakkar.com, “Ida is a fantastic kid. Though a kid, she is quite matured and intelligent. Both the hero and heroine of the film is Ida Dasgupta. Not many actors are as spontaneous as she is. Like many other child actors she comes without any inhibition and does not hold any preconceived notions. Being the fourth gen actor in her family, I guess she probably has it (acting) in her blood.”

“She is a confident kid and knows well what to do. It gets difficult for a child actor to focus and concentrate on his/her work for a long period, when shootings get delayed due to long waiting periods as well as sometimes due to weather issues. But, Ida was quite easy to work with.” he added.

For the uninitiated, six-year-old Ida is the daughter of Birsa Dasgupta (director of the film).

Talking about the film, Abir said that it will bring back the memories of childhood days.

He shared, “In our childhood days, there was this tradition of listening ghost stories from the seniors of the house, especially grandparents, during afternoons or when there was a power cut. However, such age old traditions of Bengalis are missing these days and I feel Shob Bhooturey will bring that back.”

“This is the first time that I have done a full-fledged ghost film. And the whole unit was young. It was wonderful working with the team,” he added with a smile.

His earlier ghost film was Jekhane Bhooter Bhoy. Directed by Sandip Ray, the film comprises of three short ghost stories.

When we asked if he believes in ghosts, he said, “Well, there is a world which is beyond belief and non-belief. And if I say that I believe in ghosts then firstly, I will have to believe in the existence of ghosts. But, do they really exist? I guess it itself is a question.”

Lastly, speaking about his character, he shared, “In the film I am portraying the character of Aniket, a computer science graduate, who wants to become an entrepreneur. He owns a big but almost abandoned ancestral house, which he is unable to maintain. He is not sure whether to sell the house which would help him financially and thereby help him establish the business or keep it as he has a lot of his father’s memories in the house. While he is in this dilemma, a strange ghostly thing happens at one of the schools in the village of Kushumpur.”

And to know more, gear up for Shob Bhooturey!

Produced by SVF and also starring Sohini Sarkar in a prominent role, the film is slated to release on 8th September.

