News

This boy holds a special place in Bharti Singh’s life; no, it’s not Haarsh Limbachiyaa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2019 07:19 PM

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most loved comedians of television. She is considered as one of the superstars of television.

The ace comedian was last seen on the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Singing reality show The Rising Star is doing exceptionally well for itself, and the contestants are loved by the audience. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan and is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Bharti seems to be a fan of a particular contestant on the show. She has put up posts showing her support for little contestant Oupseng.

Bharti shared an adorable photo of the two and said that he is her favourite contestant. Oupseng, in a short time, has become an audience and judge favourite on the show.

Tags > Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan, Aditya Narayan, The Kapil Sharma Show,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

From the sets of Rising Star 3

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which look does Erica Fernandes carry well

Erica Fernandes
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days