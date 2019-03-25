This boy holds a special place in Bharti Singh’s life; no, it’s not Haarsh Limbachiyaa

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most loved comedians of television. She is considered as one of the superstars of television.

The ace comedian was last seen on the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Singing reality show The Rising Star is doing exceptionally well for itself, and the contestants are loved by the audience. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan and is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Bharti seems to be a fan of a particular contestant on the show. She has put up posts showing her support for little contestant Oupseng.

Bharti shared an adorable photo of the two and said that he is her favourite contestant. Oupseng, in a short time, has become an audience and judge favourite on the show.