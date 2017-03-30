Hot Downloads

Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
John Abraham
John Abraham
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

As a boyfriend, I’ll be more possessive than Kartik: Rajat Barmecha

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2017 03:39 PM

Ever since actor Rajat Barmecha played the perfect boyfriend Kartik to protagonist – Meera Sehgal – in bindass’ web series Girl In The City, the young actor has acquired a large fan following among girls. 

Rajat’s character in the series is of an aspiring chef who is easy-going, goofy and good-humoured boyfriend; someone who has always been around when Meera needed him. And aren’t these all the qualities girls look for a great boyfriend? 

Given so much love and adulation for this young actor, we asked Rajat what kind of boyfriend is he in real-life, and the immediate response was, “Funny, cheeky and carefree”, which is quite like Kartik, but quickly adds an afterthought, “also, a little possessive!” We are sure the girls are going dreamy-eyed already. 

Speaking further about his relationship status, the young actor says, “I am single right now, so honestly, let time decide how I will be as a boyfriend in the future. But as compared to Kartik, I’ll be a bit more romantic and super spontaneous.”

In the first season of the series, fans got to witness the hate-to-eventual love journey of Kartik and Meera, and in second season, they will get to see whether or not the perfect couple withstands the inevitable wear and tear of a long distance relationship.

Find out more about Meera and Kartik’s romance in the Girl In The City Chapter 2.

Tags > Rajat Barmecha, Girl In The City 2, Bindass, web series,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top