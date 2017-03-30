As a boyfriend, I’ll be more possessive than Kartik: Rajat Barmecha

Ever since actor Rajat Barmecha played the perfect boyfriend Kartik to protagonist – Meera Sehgal – in bindass’ web series Girl In The City, the young actor has acquired a large fan following among girls.

Rajat’s character in the series is of an aspiring chef who is easy-going, goofy and good-humoured boyfriend; someone who has always been around when Meera needed him. And aren’t these all the qualities girls look for a great boyfriend?



Given so much love and adulation for this young actor, we asked Rajat what kind of boyfriend is he in real-life, and the immediate response was, “Funny, cheeky and carefree”, which is quite like Kartik, but quickly adds an afterthought, “also, a little possessive!” We are sure the girls are going dreamy-eyed already.

Speaking further about his relationship status, the young actor says, “I am single right now, so honestly, let time decide how I will be as a boyfriend in the future. But as compared to Kartik, I’ll be a bit more romantic and super spontaneous.”



In the first season of the series, fans got to witness the hate-to-eventual love journey of Kartik and Meera, and in second season, they will get to see whether or not the perfect couple withstands the inevitable wear and tear of a long distance relationship.



Find out more about Meera and Kartik’s romance in the Girl In The City Chapter 2.