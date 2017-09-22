The girls of Splitsvilla X will finally get their wishes granted as the boys will go down on their knees and propose to the girls they want to. But this is Splitsvilla and there’s always a twist in the story!

The next episode on Splitsvilla will see the boys propose to their favourite girl in a task titled ‘Fukrey Romeo’. While the boys will be pouring their hearts out in front of the girls, Sunny will hold a placard with a funny word which the boy has to use in his proposal while Rannvijay will hold a card which the boy has to enact.

Speaking about the task, a source from the sets revealed, “It was funny to watch the boys propose while speaking and acting funny. Some of the boys got words and action like Naagin Dance, Virginity, Kela, Geela, Striptease, Constipation amongst other. Everyone was rolling on the floor with laughter including the hosts Sunny and Rannvijay.”