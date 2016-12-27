Brahmi syrup drama in Colors Bangla’s Ki Kore Toke Bolbo

Time for tug of war in Colors Bangla’s Ki Kore Toke Bolbo!

Well, as per a reliable source, in the coming episode, when everyone will accuse Jannat (Soumi Chakraborty) being a thief, Udaan (Daipayan Chakraborty) will save her.

Next, there will be a discussion on where Jannat should stay-at her own place or at Udaan’s.

Any guesses what the decision will be?

Well, it will be decided that she should stay at Udaan’s place.

Thus, will pop another drama!!!

Jannat will give Brahmi syrup to Udaan before his exams. Udaan will fall ill and the entire family will blame her for the fiasco.

To cure him, Jannat will visit a Pir Baba and also bring a tabiz (amulet) for him. But Saroja (Maitrayee) will not let her give it to Udaan.

Will Jannat be able to convince Saroja in making Udaan wear the amulet? In this tug of war who will win?

When we contacted Soumi, she confirmed the development but refused to divulge more.

