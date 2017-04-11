Hot Downloads

Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

quickie
Ekta Kaul

The thought of one night stands make me cringe: Ekta Kaul

more quickie Click Here

poll

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Break free from stereotypes: Neha Dhupia tells women

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2017 11:18 AM

Actress Neha Dhupia has starred in a new video, urging women to break free from all the stereotypes and follow their dreams.

The video -- "So Basically | Neha Dhupia" -- released by Culture Machine's digital channel Blush on Monday on YouTube is a quirky new series aimed at urging women to break free.

"The concept of 'So Basically' by Blush is something I resonate with, which is why I am so excited to be a part of this video. It's time to break free from all the stereotypes and explore our limits as we chase our dreams. Ladies, it's time to just be you," Neha said in a statement.

In the video, Neha can be seen talking about how women are stopped from doing whatever they want to by their neighbours, families and friends.

The former beauty queen says women should live the way they want to and not how the society wants them to be.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Neha Dhupia, neighbours, Women, stereotypes, Culture Machine,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top