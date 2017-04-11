Break free from stereotypes: Neha Dhupia tells women

Actress Neha Dhupia has starred in a new video, urging women to break free from all the stereotypes and follow their dreams.

The video -- "So Basically | Neha Dhupia" -- released by Culture Machine's digital channel Blush on Monday on YouTube is a quirky new series aimed at urging women to break free.

"The concept of 'So Basically' by Blush is something I resonate with, which is why I am so excited to be a part of this video. It's time to break free from all the stereotypes and explore our limits as we chase our dreams. Ladies, it's time to just be you," Neha said in a statement.

In the video, Neha can be seen talking about how women are stopped from doing whatever they want to by their neighbours, families and friends.

The former beauty queen says women should live the way they want to and not how the society wants them to be.

(Source: IANS)