Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi’s lead couple Prem (Pranav Misshra) and Tejaswini (Jyoti Sharma) finally got married in the show.

TellyChakkar.com had reported about Prem-Tejaswini’s troublesome wedding.

After the dramatic shaadi, viewers can gear up for another dhamakedaar development.

In the coming episodes, Tejaswini, whose intentions were to take revenge from Prem’s father Dharam Singh Rathod (Rasik Dave) for killing her dad, will face a better truth of her life.

Yes, according to our sources, Tejaswini will get to know that her father was not a good inspector. He used to take advantage of people’s innocence. Hence, Dharam Singh killed him as he could never stand people who cheat with others.

Also, Prem will learn that Tejaswini never loved him and she got married to him to avenge her father's death.

Will Prem forgive Tejaswini or will we see Prem's angry young man avatar back in the show ?