Breaking: Akshay Kumar's Laughter Challenge gets its winner

Star Plus' The Great Indian Laughter Challenge has come to its conclusion. The comedy show given stalwart comedians to the country. From Raju Srivastava to Kapil Sharma till Bharti Singh, all renowned stand up comedians started their career from the reality show.

This year the show made a comeback by roping Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade. However the fifth season couldn't recreate the magic, it's predecessors did.

Now, the cast and crew have wrapped up the shooting of fifth edition. The team shot for the finale on 19 December. While the finale will be telecast after few days, the readers of TellyChakkar won't have to wait for that long.

According to our information, Abhishek Walia, has won the stand up comedy series. The young lad who is known for keeping a poker face while performing has been quite popular amongst the viewers. Abhishek had a loyal following even on the social media. Therefore his victory doesn't come out as a shocker. Abhishek has won the trophy and now stands in the likes of Kapil Sharma and Raju Srivastava.

The 2017 edition of the Endemol's production has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. First the makers replaced the shows earlier mentors - Mallika Dua , Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal. Next the whole Dua Vs. Kumar fiasco took place, wherein Mallika Duas' father took it to social media to report about Akshay Kumar's insensitive comment towards his daughter. Both the families were soon involved in the social media banter.

Later on a joke on Narendra Modi was censored by the Indian Government. Despite such big controversies the show couldn't strike a chord with the audience.

Whether the show was a hit or a flop, it surely is going to be a fruitful venture for all the contestants who participated and especially Abhishek who walked away with the trophy.

TellyChakkar wishes him good luck for his future endeavours.