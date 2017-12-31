Hot Downloads

BREAKING: Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev granted bail!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
31 Dec 2017 11:47 AM

TellyChakkar has been actively following up and bringing to you the latest updates on Piyush Sahdev's arrest.

The Beyhadh actor was arrested on 22 November on charges of rape at Versova Police Station. He was later shifted to Authur Road Jail.

And the latest information coming to our news desk is that Piyush has been granted bail.

Yes!

A credible source confirmed this news to us, "The accuser was in a relationship with Piyush from a long time and even shared an intimate relationship. To accuse him of rape is unjustified so far. Investigation on the case is on and Piyush will have to be present as and when the court hearing is held. As of now he is granted bail. "

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest happenings in Tellydom. 





