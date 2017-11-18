Veteran actress Pallavi Joshi had taken a break from acting. It has been ages since she was last seen on our television screens.

Who can forget her stellar performances in Shyam Benegal's Suraj Ka Satwan Ghoda or Andha Yudh or Woh Chokri for which the actress also bagged the special Jury award at the 41st National awards?

And now, TellyChakkar has got to know the beautiful lady who was seen hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi Li'l Champs on Zee Marathi is making a comeback on television with a brand new show titled Grahan on the same channel.

The series is being produced by Trump Card Productions helmed by Tejendra Neswankar. He has also produced the Marathi series titled Mazhya Navaryachi Bayko and many others for Zee Marathi.

The shooting for the series is in full swing in Borivali (a Mumbai suburb) and the makers are keeping things very secretive.

It has been a long time since the lady was last seen displaying her acting chops and needless to say this surely will be a serial to look out for.

We tried getting in touch with Pallavi but could not get through.

TellyChakkar wishes Pallavi all the very best!