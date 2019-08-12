"BREASTFEEDING IS NOT A SEXUAL ACT" says Mitaali Nag

MUMBAI: "I am here to finally declare once and for all that breastfeeding is not a sexual act. It just isn’t" Actress Mitaali Nag lashes out at celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani for comparing breast feeding to its sexual counter part through one of her recent posts.



Mitaali Nag expressed her displeasure on facebook, quoting "Only a sick mind can compare the beauty of a mother breast feeding her child to an act of sex... Sapna Moti Bhavnani has not only outraged a woman’s modesty with this post but also abused motherhood!!!



All my fellow mommies and dear daddies and also my friends, can we expect a public apology from her???



Mother to a cute little boy Rudransh, Mitaali further adds "The truth is that our society is obsessed with s-e-x. How can one use attach sexual humour to a beautiful act of breast feeding? Where women across the globe are celebrating International Breast Feeding week with various pics of their own. Not only our government but world organisations like UNICEF are promoting breast feeding. Celebrities and influencers are doing their best to spread awareness amongst women about the importance of breast feeding and how they should not be conscious about it. Celebrities have started campaigns demanding feeding spaces for mothers at public properties. Being an activist herself, she should aid such initiatives and not post something so embarrassing and obscene"