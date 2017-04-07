Breathtaking 'breathless' act on Sabse Bada Kalakar

Sabse Bada Kalakar is all set to take television by storm with its unique show format and a group of young talented children who have wowed the stalwarts of Bollywood. These children have been short listed from thousands across India and are the custodians of acting talent all set to impress the audiences and judges alike.



These kids give more than their hundred percent to the act. One such act was four-year-old Aradhya Mehta, she floored the judges with her Basanti act. It was amazing to witness this four year old deliver dialogues which were nearly two minutes long.



A source on set said, ‘Boman Irani was very concerned for the little one as there was a moment during dialogue delivery where it seemed she was panting for breath. Boman immediately ran on stage with a bottle of water for her.’ There is a reason why these kids are the Sabse Bada Kalakar’s of tomorrow. That reason shone through with Aradhya as quickly went back to her lengthy dialogue.



