Brewing bromance between Karan Singh Grover and Ayaz Khan on the sets of ALTBalaji’s BOSS: Baap of Special Services

MUMBAI: With Friendship Day just around the corner, it seems co-stars Karan Singh Grover and Ayaz Khan are getting a bit too pally with each other on the sets of ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series BOSS: Baap of Special Services. As the dashing and debonair duo make the most of the shoot, news of their budding bromance on the sets seems to be doing the rounds these days.

It isn’t the first time that the pair will be sharing screen space as their onscreen chemistry in Dil Mill Gaye earned them quite a fan following. Back to amuse the viewer with their camaraderie and comic timing, one can’t wait to see how their latest antics amuses one and all. Ayaz plays a character of an inspector who is appointed to the special task force by virtue of his great analytical skills.

Being an outdoor set, it sure looks like made the most of spending time together during the shoot. Sharing the memories from the set of Boss: Baap of special services Ayaz shares, “I am really excited for this show as its with my best buddy Karan. It was fun shooting outdoor in the snow. All we did post shoot was spend time eating Chicken Tandoori. At night, all we needed was a glass of hot milk along with some good music as we spent time gazing at the stars.”

'BOSS - Baap of Special Services' is a mystery thriller that unravels the story of Sudhir Kohli an undercover Cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases or cases where criminals often go undetected. The wait finally seems to be over as the chase for BOSS is going to begin soon!