Bride to be Sheena Bajaj turns choreographer for &TV’s Laal Ishq

&TV’s Laal Ishq has been providing viewers with great entertainment every weekend through its series of passionate love stories with a supernatural twist! Bringing yet another such story to the audience in the next episode of the show is popular actress Sheena Bajaj. While she has many television shows to her credit, this is the first time that Sheena will be seen the supernatural genre.

Most may not know that Sheena isn’t just a brilliant actor, but also an immensely talented trained dancer. As soon as she heard that the story included a dance sequence, she jumped at the opportunity to choreograph it. The actress who is equally passionate about dance, choreographed the entire sequence of the latest rendition of Ladki Aankh Maare compelling the cast to match her steps on the peppy beats of the song. The soon to be bride was ecstatic, as she danced her heart out choreographing for the cast and surprising the show makers who were left in total awe of her.

Talking about choreographing a segment in the episode Sheena shares, “I am a trained dancer and the fact that I can put that talent to use through choreographing a dance sequence for a show that I am acting in makes me doubly happy. It is the season of shaadis, and as I prepare for my own big day, Laal Ishq gave me a surreal experience of a proper wedding set up. As soon as I was told that there will be a dance sequence, I volunteered to choreograph it immediately and everyone on set was surprised by this! I had a splendid time shooting for this episode and I hope the audience too love and appreciate the work we’ve put in.”

The story of the episode this weekend takes viewers through the life of three individuals Dr. Rani (Sheena Bajaj), Dr. Rahul (Manoj Chandila) and ward boy Raja (Vikram Kochhar). The episode sees how Rani and Rahul are set to get married and Raja who is in love with Rani makes all his attempts to get the attention of this pretty doctor but to no avail. As the story is seen progressing Raja consults a Baba who advises him to whisper his wish in one of the dead body’s ears so that the soul of the dead person goes to God with the wish and the almighty fulfils it, bringing us to the ultimate twist that the story takes.

It will be interesting to watch with who Raani gets married – Rahul or Raaja in this story that chronicles life after death and brings zombie land on television for the first time ever.