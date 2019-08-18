Buckle up Ravi Dubey’s fans, Jamai 2.0’s here!

MUMBAI: If you loved actor Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja, here is some great news for you.

Edgier, sharper and, of course, more stylish, Jamai 2.0 had already got all our attention. Ravi looks super amazing in sharp ensembles. He compares his character to the power of a joker in a pack of cards. A card with immense value and power, which simply fits anywhere one likes. Ravi’s character will take revenge and destroy Durga Devi Patel, essayed by Achint Kaur.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey’s intense chemistry was the USP of Jamai Raja. The fans of the show have been constantly demanding for the two to be paired again and the makers decided to grant their wish. The trio is all set to create a roar with Jamai Raja 2.0 and this time on the digital platform as a web-series. The first teaser of the show is already out and is soaring the temperature.

It’s a no usual teaser with a story revelation but a teaser in complete Bollywood style that will make you scream for more right now! From the exotic locations to the upgraded and fashionista looks of the three leads – Everything will catch your eye.

This little teaser is enough to entice the interest of not only the previous fans of the show but any regular viewer also. From the locations, direction, plot – Nothing looks any less than a Bollywood flick and that makes us damn excited for the show to get set going! Ravi Dubey is looking super hot and all fans are waiting for September 10th for the web series.