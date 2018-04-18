Buzz: Barun Sobti to enter Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Mumbai: Mohit Malik the television heartthrob has been stealing the show with his rockstar role on Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. While he is the eye candy on the show, word has it that Barun Sobti will be entering the show too, to divide the attention.

Rumour has it that Barun will be entering the show as Sikander’s (Mohit Malik) competitor. He will swoop in and steal the day as Amyra’s singing teacher. He will be a struggling rockstar too who is on the verge of being extremely popular. Barun will be seen a rockstar for the first time in his career.

Sources from the set also reveal that the show’s producer Gul Khan wanted her lucky charm Barun in this show too. Gul has always made it a point that Barun is there in all her shows be it in form of a small cameo or the lead actor. Sources reveal, “Gul wanted Barun in a significant role for this show hence makers are in talks to get him on board.”

When TellyChakkar reached out to Barun he refuted the news while Gul remained unavailable to comment.