Buzz: Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 to get back its original time slot on Star Plus?

It seems that life will complete a full circle for the team at Shashi Sumeet Productions!!!

The acclaimed production house gave the TV viewing audience the story of the ever- endearing Sandhya and her dreams of making a mark for herself in the police force. And joining her dream, only to help her realize it was her husband Sooraj.

Yes, we are talking about the cult show Diya Aur Baati Hum which enthralled the audiences with its simplistic and realistic plot and powerful performances. The show held the numero uno position for a long time, and garnered lot of fan following and rewards in the form of awards.

After a successful 5 years run, Diya Aur Baati Hum bid adieu to the audiences in September 2016, making way for the much-talked about show Naamkarann, produced by Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada.

Naamkarann has had a fabulous concept to put across but has not been able to garner the ratings expected of it.

The low ratings have put Naamkarann on the danger radar, and if sources are to be believed, the show might shut down in the end of February or early March.

As per a credible source, “If Naamkarann bows out, in all probability, Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 will replace it, which will only mean that the show will get back its original time slot of 9 PM.”

Wow!! This seems to be great news for the loyal fans of DABH.

As we know, DABH 2 has Avinesh Rekhi, Rhea Sharma, Mayank Arora, Kabeer K, Sadiya Siddiqui in prime roles. Amongst the original cast, Neelu Waghela, Ashok Lokhande and Kanika Maheshwari have been retained in the sequel.

We buzzed Producer Sumeet H Mittal, but did not get any response.

We also got in touch with Producer Guruodev Bhalla, could not connect.

Watch this space for more updates.