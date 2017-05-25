Buzz: Preetika to play Sanjeeda's daughter in Love Ka Hai Intezaar?

Star Plus’ newly launched series Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films) is touching chords with audience.

As days pass by, the love story of Kamini (Sanjeeda Sheikh) and Madhav (Keith Sequiera) is getting unfolded. However, some major twists are yet to come.

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about Preetika Rao being a part of Love Ka Hai Intezaar. There have been quite a lot of speculations regarding her entry.

Now, putting rest to all the 'conjectures', here we are about to share a maha-secret regarding her role.

As per our source, the drama will reportedly take a major turn, wherein Kamini (Sanjeeda Sheikh) will get pregnant with Madhav's (Keith Sequeira) child. And post a leap, Preetika will supposedly portray the role of their lovechild.

Woaaah!! That's quite a revelation.

When we buzzed producer Siddharth P Malhotra, he maintained that Preetika is playing Sanjeeda’s younger sister.

We also tried reaching out to Preetika and Sanjeeda but they remained unavailable for comments.

Well, beti ya behen...only time will reveal the true relationship between these two beauties.

Keep reading this space for more updates.