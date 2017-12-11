Hot Downloads

News

Cameos are like visiting relatives: Sara Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 04:59 PM

TV actress Sara Khan says doing cameos roles makes her feel like visiting a relative's place.

"I'm enjoying doing cameos as they bring not much work pressure. Also, it has been a long time till now for me being part of the television industry. I mostly know everyone here.

"So, doing a cameo and joining the set and people who are already the cast in the show, is just like visiting a relative's house and enjoy some good time with them. It's really fun," Sara said in a statement.

She earlier did a cameo in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Boley Oberoi and Jaana Na Dil Se Door.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > sural Simar Ka, Dil Boley Oberoi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Sara Khan,

