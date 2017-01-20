Can connect more to positive roles: Shalini Kapoor Sagar

Actress Shalini Kapoor Sagar, who has portrayed different shades of characters in popular shows like "Kkusum", "Saat Phere", "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev", "Qubool Hai" and "Swaragini", says she likes to play more of positive characters as essaying antagonists has badly impact on her personal life.



"I can connect more to positive roles as I feel whenever I did any negative I kind of carried it with myself at home and I didn't like it. I just want to have positive vibes around me," Shalini said in a statement.



"TV industry is fantastic. It gives lots of money and fame, but an actor gets bored if a show goes on for a long time as it gets monotonous. So money is the only motivation to carry on," added the actress, who is married to actor Rohit Sagar.



Shalini, who was last seen in Colors' show "Swaragini", says she would next like to host a reality show or an awards event.



"I want be an anchor in some reality show or award events. My comedy timing is very nice. Even if you give me the most serious script, I can make it a comedy. My husband laughs how I can make any situation comic," Shalini said.



"Even on shoots if a scene is serious you will find my co-actors in split as I make a comedy version out of it," she added.



Talking about her role of Dilshaad in "Qubool Hai", Shalini said: "I think ‘Qubool Hai' as a show has given me lots of appreciation. Being Dilshaad was fantastic. I had almost started living like her."

(Source: IANS)