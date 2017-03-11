Can do a dance reality TV show: Pooja Gor

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
Actress Pooja Gor, best known as Pratigya from the 2009 show "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya", says she is not closed to the idea of exploring a reality TV show.
"I don't mind (doing reality shows). I can do a dance reality show, but for something like a 'Bigg Boss', I dont know," Pooja told IANS.
The actress says she feels nervous thinking about "Bigg Boss".
"I don't know whether I can be in constant surveillance and without my entertainment or phone... I can't think about being in a 'Bigg Boss' house," she added.
Pooja, who is often seen hosting the crime-drama series "Savdhan India", was last seen in a TV show in 2015 in the medical drama "Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni".
(Source: IANS)
