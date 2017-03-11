Hot Downloads

Can do a dance reality TV show: Pooja Gor

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2017 03:39 PM

Actress Pooja Gor, best known as Pratigya from the 2009 show "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya", says she is not closed to the idea of exploring a reality TV show.

"I don't mind (doing reality shows). I can do a dance reality show, but for something like a 'Bigg Boss', I dont know," Pooja told IANS.

The actress says she feels nervous thinking about "Bigg Boss".

"I don't know whether I can be in constant surveillance and without my entertainment or phone... I can't think about being in a 'Bigg Boss' house," she added.

Pooja, who is often seen hosting the crime-drama series "Savdhan India", was last seen in a TV show in 2015 in the medical drama "Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni".

(Source: IANS)

