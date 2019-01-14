Can’t wait to start shooting for Ishqbaaaz – Niti Taylor

: The news of chirpy actress Niti Taylor being finalized as the new lead of Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) broke the internet yesterday. The pretty actress will play the role of Mannat Kaur Khurana in the show. She will most likely be paired opposite Shivansh Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta).The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame actress shared a video on her social media handle and confirmed the news of her being a prominent part of the show, which made her fans and the audiences all the more excited.We contacted Niti to know more about it, and she said, 'I am very excited for the show and just can’t wait to start shooting.'We probed her to speak more about the character, but she said 'I can’t reveal much. I’m hoping people will like it.'TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the main lead of the show likely to be replaced ( The main lead of Ishqbaaaz to be replaced? ).

Here’s wishing the young actress all the best for her new show.What are your views on Niti Taylor and Nakuul Mehta’s new onscreen pair? Hit the comments section below.