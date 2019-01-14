News

Can’t wait to start shooting for Ishqbaaaz – Niti Taylor

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
14 Jan 2019 11:30 AM
MUMBAI: The news of chirpy actress Niti Taylor being finalized as the new lead of Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) broke the internet yesterday. The pretty actress will play the role of Mannat Kaur Khurana in the show. She will most likely be paired opposite Shivansh Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta).

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame actress shared a video on her social media handle and confirmed the news of her being a prominent part of the show, which made her fans and the audiences all the more excited.

We contacted Niti to know more about it, and she said, 'I am very excited for the show and just can’t wait to start shooting.'

We probed her to speak more about the character, but she said 'I can’t reveal much. I’m hoping people will like it.'

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the main lead of the show likely to be replaced (Read here: The main lead of Ishqbaaaz to be replaced?).


Here’s wishing the young actress all the best for her new show.

What are your views on Niti Taylor and Nakuul Mehta’s new onscreen pair? Hit the comments section below.
Tags > Ishqbaaaz, Niti Taylor, Star Plus, TellyChakkar, Mannat Kaur Khurana, Shivansh Singh Oberoi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi Sharma
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Naura
Naura

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days