Can’t wait to watch how you transform the digital scene in India: Vikas Gupta to Ekta Kapoor

Mumbai: We certainly love watching the lavish bungalows, overly-dressed actresses and those notorious vamps on television – the three defining pillars of an Ekta Kapoor serial. There are serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others more than one can shake a stick at.

Ekta Kapoor is the reigning queen of television and there are no second thoughts to that. And now as the lady has entered the digital space with her OTT platform – Alt Balaji, looks like she bringing a wave in the web medium too. While there are a lot of articles written complimenting her bold approach to scripts on Alt Balaji, leading Producer of Lost Boy passed a flattering remark to Ekta on Twitter.

What do you think about Vikas Gupta and Ekta Kapoor?

Vikas told Ekta that he cannot wait to see how she transforms the digital space in India to which Ekta replied that it is Vikas who would have to do it for her. Vikas also mentioned that he is learning from and with Ekta. Take a look at their conversation below:

https://t.co/s3WQscAGGd Ahem Ahem .. @ektaravikapoor can’t wait to witness how you will transform the digital scene in our country #AltBalaji — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 4, 2018

We are in love with the exchange of warmth between the two producers. What about you?